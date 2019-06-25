CLOSE
Get Up Erica
James Fortune Releases New Single & Preps Lyric Video For “I Am”

Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Earlier this year, James Fortune released a song called “I Am” featuring Deborah Carolina and it finally hit the shelves today. The song, which is set to be featured on his upcoming album that’s up for preorder on June 28, has a lyric video attached so expect this to appear in the church choir’s rotation soon.

The lyric video for “I Am” doesn’t go live until July 7 but Fortune teased a bit of it social media today (June 25). Listen:

 

Check back in on July 7 and watch James Fortune’s video for “I Am” here:

 

