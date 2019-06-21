State of the Black Church – 2019 Part 2: Tithing and Homosexuality

In Part II of our series, ‘The State of the Black Church 2019,’ our panel of clergy tackles the taboo subjects: tithing and homosexuality. Are “New Covenant” Christians obligated to tithe? Did biblical writers get it wrong with respect to homosexuality? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these provocative topics with Bishop Keith Felton, Pastor of the Trinity Christian Center; Rev. Matthew Chapman of Matthew Chapman Ministries; Pastor Monica Sanders, Pastor of Kingdom Fellowship International; Author, Speaker and Media Personality, Min. Shawnte McKinnon; Min. Veronica Daughtey of Shackless Physical Fitness and Wellness Ministry.
Also On Praise 100.9:
comments – add yours