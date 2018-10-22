[EXCLUSIVE] Melanie Gets The Breakdown On The Upcoming Church Financial Tax And Law Conference

| 10.22.18
Dr. Chitwood

Source: CMTC.org / other

Many churches don’t know the whole breakdown of the laws and taxes, Melanie gets the breakdown and the benefits of from Dr. Chitwood of Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. on why many churches should attend his upcoming Church Financial Tax And Law Conference happening November 8th.

Listen to the full interview below:

Here’s what to know about Dr. Chitwood:

  • Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. has been working with and representing churches and nonprofit ministries for over 70 years.
  • Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. is the oldest and largest financial firm in the United States that represents churches and nonprofit ministries.
  • Dr. Chitwood has helped more churches, ministers and pastors than anyone doing church financial tax and law. The thing that makes our organization different is that Dr. Chitwood cares and has a heart for pastors and the work of God.

To Register For The Conference:

Phone: 800.344.0076

Online: WWW.CMTC.ORG

 

Photos
