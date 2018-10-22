[EXCLUSIVE] Melanie Gets The Breakdown On The Upcoming Church Financial Tax And Law Conference

Many churches don’t know the whole breakdown of the laws and taxes, Melanie gets the breakdown and the benefits of from Dr. Chitwood of Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. on why many churches should attend his upcoming Church Financial Tax And Law Conference happening November 8th.

Listen to the full interview below:

Here’s what to know about Dr. Chitwood:

Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. has been working with and representing churches and nonprofit ministries for over 70 years.

Chitwood & Chitwood, P.C. is the oldest and largest financial firm in the United States that represents churches and nonprofit ministries.

Dr. Chitwood has helped more churches, ministers and pastors than anyone doing church financial tax and law. The thing that makes our organization different is that Dr. Chitwood cares and has a heart for pastors and the work of God.

To Register For The Conference:

Phone: 800.344.0076

Online: WWW.CMTC.ORG

Also On Praise 100.9: