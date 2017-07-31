Deitrick Haddon Has Conquered His Craft In A Very Interesting Way [Exclusive Interview]

Deitrick Haddon has most certainly done it his way. His unique sound has helped him etch his name in with some of the gospel greats. A man who loves to perform at Praise In The Park so he can watch his fellow gospel artists take the stage, he has a journey that’s truly an inspiration. Check out the exclusive interview below as Myronda talks with Deitrick about how he’s been able to make a lane for himself in such a tough industry. Then, after the jump check out some his Praise In The Park 2017 performance.

