The Clark Sisters Biopic Cast Hosts Press Conference About Lifetime Movie [PHOTOS]

Posted January 21, 2020

The Clark Sisters biopic is coming to Lifetime very soon! 

Titled, The Clark Sister: The First Ladies of Gospel, the movie takes a look at the life and times of the iconic gospel group who went from singing with their mother in choir to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history. 

A synopsis states:

Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

The movie debuts on Lifetime on April 11 at 8 p.m EST. Check out photos from their latest gathering below!

1. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

2. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

3. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

4. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

5. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

6. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

7. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

8. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

9. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

10. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

11. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

12. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

13. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

14. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

15. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

16. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

17. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

18. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

19. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

20. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

21. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

22. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

23. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

24. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

25. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

26. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

27. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference

The Clark Sisters Biopic Press Conference Source:Getty

