Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

Scrolling my friend’s list on Facebook, I noticed the most awesome post a few weeks ago. My friend had taken his girlfriend on a surprise trip to South Africa for her birthday. He then surpassed that surprise with the most amazing proposal you’ll ever see. But I’ll let him tell it

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte

[Watch] This Is Quite Possibly The Best Proposal You Will Ever See was originally published on kysdc.com