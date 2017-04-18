BREAKING!!! FB Killer FOUND DEAD In Eerie!!!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

According to CNN, the Facebook killer Steve Stephens has been found. It has been reported that the killer was found in Eerie, Pennsylvania with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.

Steve Stephens was found around 11:10 am inside of a White Ford Fusion.

Details are still forming but it seems as though, Stephens committed suicide.

We will keep you updated as we get more details.

Condolences to those families who lost their loved ones.

