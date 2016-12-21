GRIFF’s Prayer: The Petty Prayer Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 12.21.16
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF opens up to God about his pettiness. He explains that he tends to retaliate in a petty manner when he doesn’t get his way, or feels wronged by others.

He knows he’s not alone in his pettiness, either. So he decides to dedicate this prayer to all the petty people out there. Check out the exclusive video above, or the audio player below, to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

GRIFF’s Prayer: The Petty Prayer Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

