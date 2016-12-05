CLOSE
Gov. Pat McCrory Concedes Defeat In Video (Video)

Gov. Pat McCrory conceded his defeat to state Attorney General Roy Cooper in a two-minute video. McCrory said his team will assist in the transition. McCrory, former mayor of Charlotte, ended the video with plans to develop a financial plan to address the recent hurricane and wildfire. He also included a laundry list of “accomplishments” as governor.

