Dylann Roof Will Represent Himself

Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshippers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, is helped to his chair by chief public defender Ashley Pennington during a hearing at the Judicial Center in Charleston

A judge approved a motion for Dylann Roof to represent himself in court and forgo a lawyer for his federal trial in which he will face the death penalty. Roof is accused of fatally shooting nine worshippers at a historically black church in South Carolina last June.  In court this morning, Roof said he feels competent enough to represent himself. Jury selection for Roof’s trial is slated to begin today.

