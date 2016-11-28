Dylann Roof Will Represent Himself

0 reads Leave a comment
A judge approved a motion for Dylann Roof to represent himself in court and forgo a lawyer for his federal trial in which he will face the death penalty. Roof is accused of fatally shooting nine worshippers at a historically black church in South Carolina last June. In court this morning, Roof said he feels competent enough to represent himself. Jury selection for Roof’s trial is slated to begin today.
