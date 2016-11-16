CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

911 Calls Shed Little Light On Who Killed Justin Carr

0 reads
Leave a comment
Charlotte Protests Remain Peaceful

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

There is no question that the death of protestor Justin Carr intensified confrontation between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and protestors on the night of Sept. 21 in Uptown Charlotte. Police have charged ?. He has reportedly confessed to shooting Carr. In the days following Carr’s death, several people have alleged that a CMPD officer shot Carr with a rubber bullet. Police have denied that accusation.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Recently released 911 audio offer even more possible shooters according to callers.

Is He Still America’s Favorite Dad: Bounce TV Is Bringing Back The Cosby Show Reruns!

Here additional 911 calls and read more here.

911 Calls Shed Little Light On Who Killed Justin Carr was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Black Lives Matter , Charlotte Uprising , Justin Carr , Keith Lamont Scott , protest

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close