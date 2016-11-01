CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Outback Steakhouse And Bonefish Grill Opening At Concord Mills

0 reads
Leave a comment
Company Signs

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty

Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill will open at Concord Mills on Monday. They are the latest additions to the popular mall which has been undergoing major renovations since earlier this year. The restaurants will open in the new addition to the mall which is between Books-A-Million and The Children’s Place. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at Outback from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., and at Bonefish from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., the Observer reported.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Outback Steakhouse And Bonefish Grill Opening At Concord Mills was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Bonefish Grill , concord mills , Outback Steakhouse , restaurants , shopping

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close