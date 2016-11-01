Outback Steakhouse And Bonefish Grill Opening At Concord Mills

Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill will open at Concord Mills on Monday. They are the latest additions to the popular mall which has been undergoing major renovations since earlier this year. The restaurants will open in the new addition to the mall which is between Books-A-Million and The Children’s Place. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at Outback from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., and at Bonefish from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., the Observer reported.

