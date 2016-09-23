Keith Scott’s Family Releases Phone Video

Keith Lamont Scott’s family released video footage recorded by his wife in the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of Scott. His wife, Rakeyia, can be heard saying that he doesn’t have a gun.

“He has no weapon,” Rakeyia Scott can be heard saying.

The video doesn’t show exactly what happened during the shooting. There have been calls from the media and the public to release the official police body cam and dash cam footage of the shooting. Charlotte CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney has said that although, Scott had a gun, it does not appear that he was pointing the gun at police.

Scott’s shooting death sparked two nights of violent protests in Charlotte. On Thursday, the city experienced peaceful marches with the exception of an attempt to take over the I-227 freeway.

The city is under a curfew from midnight until 6 a.m.

