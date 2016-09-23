CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Keith Scott’s Family Releases Phone Video

0 reads
Leave a comment

Keith Lamont Scott’s family released video footage recorded by his wife in the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of Scott. His wife, Rakeyia, can be heard saying that he doesn’t have a gun.

“He has no weapon,” Rakeyia Scott can be heard saying.

The video doesn’t show exactly what happened during the shooting. There have been calls from the media and the public to release the official police body cam and dash cam footage of the shooting. Charlotte CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney has said that although, Scott had a gun, it does not appear that he was pointing the gun at police.

Scott’s shooting death sparked two nights of violent protests in Charlotte. On Thursday, the city experienced peaceful marches with the exception of an attempt to take over the I-227 freeway.

The city is under a curfew from midnight until 6 a.m.

Peaceful Protest

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

30 photos Launch gallery

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

Continue reading Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

More Coverage:

Charlotte Police & Keith Lamont Scott’s Family Differ On Chain Of Events

Victim In Riots Identified

Are They Rioters, Protestors Or Both?

Keith Scott’s Family Releases Phone Video was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Black Lives Matter , Charlotte protests , charlotte riots , Keith Lamont Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close