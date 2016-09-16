Emory Shaw Campbell Preserving the Culture of the Gullah People

Emory Shaw Campbell has a long and distinguished career in education. Most notably, Campbell as Cultural Chief Executive and author served as the Director of Community Service Education at the Beaufort-Jasper Comprehensive Health Services in Ridgeland, South Carolina for ten years before becoming Director of the Penn Center on St. Helena Island in 1980. But it’s Campbell’s extensive work at preserving the Gullah culture that garnered him honor and national recognition. As part of Radio One’s ‘Back to School with the History Maker’s Program,’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Emory Shaw Campbell about the work he cherishes most.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”MXJfx6_9XaXc” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

