CLOSE
audio
HomeAudio

Emory Shaw Campbell Preserving the Culture of the Gullah People

1 reads
Leave a comment
Emory Shaw Campbell

Source: History Maker’s / History Makers

Emory Shaw Campbell has a long and distinguished career in education. Most notably, Campbell as Cultural Chief Executive and author served as the Director of Community Service Education at the Beaufort-Jasper Comprehensive Health Services in Ridgeland, South Carolina for ten years before becoming Director of the Penn Center on St. Helena Island in 1980. But it’s Campbell’s extensive work at preserving the Gullah culture that garnered him honor and national recognition. As part of Radio One’s ‘Back to School with the History Maker’s Program,’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with Emory Shaw Campbell about the work he cherishes most.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”MXJfx6_9XaXc” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close