6th Annual Book Bag Giveaway Weekend to Help Students get Ready for New School Year

Shaun Corbett has a passion for helping the youth of our community. As the owner of ‘Da Lucky Spot Barbershop,’ Corbett opens the doors to his business as well as his heart to ensure resources are available to children in need. Six years ago, he started a back-to-school book bag giveaway to provide students with the essentials needed for the new school year. He also provides children of the community free hair cuts to ensure a fresh look during the first days of the new school year. Additionally, Corbett works closely with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to provide a bridge of communication with various community groups ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Shaun Corbett about his 6th Annual Back-to-School Book Bag Giveaway, which will feature two days of events including a charity basketball game and free haircuts.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”MLkwxqPj313I” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

