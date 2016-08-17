Bishop Eddie Long Creates A Stir With Dramatic Weight Loss After Ditching ‘Slave Menu’

Embattled Bishop Eddie Long, the senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – a megachurch in unincorporated DeKalb County, Georgia – touched off a social media storm recently when he posted a video showcasing his dramatic weight loss, according to The Huffington Post:

The Georgia-based pastor unveiled his new physique via a video clip posted on his Facebook page Aug. 12. He summed up the noticeable lifestyle change by simply saying in the clip: “People are asking, ‘Bishop, what happened to all of you?’ Well, part of me has melted away.”

After receiving an influx of phone calls from members of his congregation who questioned his new appearance, Long declared in the video that he’s going to live a long life by not eating food from the “slave menu” often offered at fast food chains.

“I said to my congregation that I’m going to live to be 100 years old, maybe add a few more years. But you know what, I wasn’t going to get there by stopping by Popeyes. That was my weakness. The biscuits with honey and chicken wangs, spicy, and all of that,” he said. “Many of us are still eating from a slave menu, you need to check that out.”

