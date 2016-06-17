CLOSE
Exploring Mental Health in Wake of Orlando Shooting Massacre

Barjohn Lee

Source: Courtesy of Barjohn Lee / Courtesy of Barjohn Lee

Fonda Bryant

Source: Courtney of Fonda Bryant / Courtesy of Fonda Bryant

In wake of the recent shooting massacre in Orlando, Fl. where 49 people were killed and over 50 people wounded, survivors of the attack will wrestle with a lasting trauma.  As is always the case with these shooting massacres, questions arise about the challenges of mental health and disorder.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, explores the issue from the perspective of how survivors cope with such a trauma. Holland talks with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health and Barjohn Lee, Founder and President of ‘I Am Solid She, Inc.,’ A Non-Profit mental health peer support organization that promotes mental wellness for teen girls and women.

 

 

