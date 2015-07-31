Bobbi Kristina’s Oldest Brother: “My Sister Is Not A Trending Topic”

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s half-brother, Bobby Jr., isn’t thrilled about all the attention he’s received since his sister’s passing.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, uncovered by Billboard, the oldest brother of Bobbi Kristina (the two have different mothers) voiced his frustrations and grief over his sister’s death on Wednesday evening.

People really dont give a fuck about you unless your relevant , and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows

— #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 29, 2015

Your follows ain’t gonna fill the hole in my heart , and yall gon unfollow me once you stop caring.

— #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 29, 2015

After the Brown family confirmed the loss of the 22-year-old on Sunday, her name became a trending topic on Twitter and other social media sites. Brown Jr., who is also a singer, doesn’t want the attention.

This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a fucking trending topic.

— #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 29, 2015

People wanna be able to say they feel my pain. But nah. You fucking don’t, you have no idea. You haven’t been thru half of it.

— #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 29, 2015

Following his rant, Bobby apologized and explained in further detail his feelings behind the reaction to his sister’s death.

My frustration wasn't towards people giving me their condolences , it was the fact my followers increased a lot , I find it very morbid. — #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 30, 2015

Im not after 15 minutes of fame, or money. For the record, I make my own money proudly. I work very hard in the field I've chose to pursue. — #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 30, 2015

I apologize for using vulgar language, it wasn't tasteful. — #BobbyBrownJR (@BobbyGotJuice) July 30, 2015

Brown released his new single, “Bobby Got Juice,” on iTunes earlier this week.

