How oral health can reveal changes in your overall health

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The condition of your oral health can be linked to changes in other parts of your body. For example, your gums, tongue, saliva, and breath can give clues about your health condition, such as diabetes.

In 2024, a federal report stated that almost 21 percent of adults aged 20 through 64 had untreated tooth decay. Issues with your mouth are common, yet sometimes they can be hard to recognize before pain develops. You can use this information to seek the necessary help.

What Healthy Gums Say About Oral Health

When you brush your teeth, healthy gums should fit snugly around your teeth. They should not bleed while being brushed. Redness, swelling, or persistent bleeding indicate inflammation of the gums due to plaque.

Changes in gum health can reflect changes in your overall dental health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, people with high blood sugar have an increased risk of severe gum disease. Patients with diabetes need to inform their dentist about this issue because they may need special treatment and healing methods.

Notice When Your Mouth Feels Dry

Saliva helps remove food particles and protect teeth from acids. A decrease in saliva can make it more difficult for you to speak and swallow. In addition, it can make cavities and infections of the mouth more probable.

Dry mouth is not necessarily a sign of dehydration. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research states that there are over three hundred medicines that can reduce saliva production. Among them are medicines for high blood pressure, depression, and some other issues.

Pay Attention to Changes in Appearance

Sore spots can appear because you have bitten your cheek or eaten hot food. They should disappear after some time because tissue heals. If you notice a patch, lump, or sore that persists for two weeks, you should visit your dentist or doctor for examination.

White patches can indicate thrush, but pale tissue can have a number of reasons. Never try to diagnose any issue yourself by looking in the mirror. Note the time when this change appeared and tell your dentist about pain or bleeding during the examination.

Know When Dental Problems Need Immediate Care

Strong tooth pain can affect your sleep and be the result of decay or infection. Swelling of your face, uncontrollable bleeding, or a knocked-out tooth require an urgent professional consultation.

If a sudden problem happens, contact an emergency dentist in Greensboro, NC, instead of waiting for a routine cleaning. Breathing or swallowing difficulties require immediate medical help.

Protect Mouth Health With Daily Habits

Daily good oral hygiene will allow you to establish a baseline so that you will notice changes. Brush your teeth twice a day using fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth daily. Replace your worn toothbrush when its bristles are bent.

Regular dental visits can help identify dental problems that you do not feel yet. Tell your dentist about new diagnoses or medicine changes. Also, let them know if you experience persistent bad breath, a change in taste, or persistent bleeding gums.

Use Oral Health as One Helpful Signal

Your mouth cannot diagnose any body condition, but it can indicate that something has changed. Protecting your oral health will allow you to preserve overall health. Visit other pages of our website to find health-related news and tips.