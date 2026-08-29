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Kirk Franklin on Grace, Gratitude, and Giving God the Glory

In a candid interview, Kirk Franklin opens up about the profound impact of grace, gratitude, and glorifying God through his acclaimed gospel work.

Published on August 28, 2026
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  • Franklin believes his success is not his own, but God's supernatural kindness.
  • Franklin's obedience has become a blessing to families and communities beyond the stage.
  • Franklin's endless energy and wisdom are gifts from God, not his own.

Kirk Franklin holds the record for the most number ones by a male gospel artist of all time. That kind of achievement could fill anyone with pride. But for Franklin, every milestone points in one direction, straight back to God.

“I can’t take any credit for any of it,” Franklin said. “I’m just showing up. It is the supernatural kindness of God.” When Darlene celebrated his historic achievements, he answered with a line that stuck. “I’ve done the math, and the math ain’t math when it’s just me. It is definitely our Lord and Savior. That’s the equation.”

Giving God All the Glory

That posture of humility runs through everything Franklin touches. Darlene reminded listeners that he wrote hits for Tamela Mann, including the beloved “Take Me to the King,” helping her become the female gospel artist with the most number ones. Franklin waved off the praise, saying he is simply grateful God still allows him “to have a chance to speak to people.”

The heart of the interview arrived when Darlene set the jokes aside and spoke straight from her spirit. “Without your voice, without your posture, I don’t know where so many of us would be,” she told him. Then she went personal. “You’ve changed my children’s lives with your obedience. And I thank God for you. I don’t get the chance all the time to tell you, but I just need you to know.”

It was a reminder of what happens when a servant of God stays faithful. One person’s obedience becomes a blessing that reaches families, generations, and communities far beyond the stage.

Darlene also marveled at Franklin’s endless energy. “I just got too much energy,” he laughed, comparing himself to the Energizer bunny. She saw the hand of God in it. “That’s when God has blessed you. Now you got all the wisdom and all the ideas and all of the everything.”

New Music and a Message Worth Repeating

The two then celebrated his new single, “Thank You for Everything,” featuring Karen Clark Sheard, whom Darlene proudly calls her big sister. “I couldn’t believe what I was listening to,” Darlene said. “What a powerful song.” The track is available now on every platform, and Franklin joked that fans could even grab it on cassette or vinyl.

TRENDING STORY: Red Carpet Rundown: The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Brought The Praise And The Fashion

TRENDING STORY: Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

By the end, the message was clear. Franklin’s success is not about numbers. It is about a man who keeps showing up, keeps saying thank you, and keeps pointing everyone back to the One who made it all possible.

READ MORE STORIES

Kirk Franklin on Grace, Gratitude, and Giving God the Glory was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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