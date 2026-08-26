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West Charlotte Football Coach Resigns Before Coaching a Game

Published on August 25, 2026
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A football on a grassy field at night, with the Wilson brand name visible.
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte high school football program is starting the 2026 season with a change at the top after its newly appointed head coach resigned before coaching a single game.

The situation has left players, parents and supporters with questions as the school works to move forward just as the football season gets underway. The Charlotte Observer reports that the school has already replaced the coach, making the leadership change one of the early storylines surrounding Charlotte-area high school football. (Charlotte Observer)

For student-athletes, a coaching change this close to the start of the season can mean adjusting to new expectations, new leadership and a different approach to the game. Coaches aren’t just responsible for playbooks and Friday night wins — they also play an important role as mentors and leaders for young people.

That’s why stability matters.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we know high school football is bigger than what’s happening between the lines. These programs are part of our communities, and the young men and women involved deserve consistency, communication and adults who are committed to helping them succeed.

Now the focus turns to the players and the upcoming season. New coach, new chapter — but the mission stays the same: give these young athletes the leadership and support they deserve.

West Charlotte Football Coach Resigns Before Coaching a Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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