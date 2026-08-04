✕

Better Questions Lead To Better Answers

Today’s message is taken from Dr. Willie Jolley’s book, Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.

Here is today’s challenge. For the next 24 hours, stop saying, “I can’t afford it.” Instead, ask, “How can the resources be created to achieve what is wanted?”

That one simple question can change everything.

This message is not about ignoring reality or spending money that is not available. It is about shifting your mindset from an “I can’t” mindset to a “How can it be done?” mindset.

When better questions are asked, the focus begins to shift toward possibilities and new opportunities instead of limitations.

And here is the focus: Questions determine focus. Focus determines action. Action determines results.

So ask better questions. What can be learned? Who can be connected with? What skills can be developed? What opportunities can be created? What can be done differently?

Ask differently. Think differently. Act differently.

And when that happens, it will be discovered that the future becomes very different.

Remember, your words shape your thoughts. Your thoughts influence your actions, and your actions help shape your destiny.

Rich is good, but wealthy is so much better.

How To Find Dr. Willie Jolley

Go to winwithwilly.com, winwithwilly.com, for ideas to help you grow yourself and grow your wealth. And then share this video with everybody you know.

And remember to make the most of each and every minute, because your best is still yet to come. Have a great day.

Better Questions Lead To Better Answers | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com