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ONE Musicfest Is Taking A Break This Year

Published on July 31, 2026
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A person with curly hair painting a large mural with the text "One Musicfest" on a colorful background.
Source: ONE Musicfest / ONE Musicfest

One of ATL’s most premier music festivals is taking a break.

ONE Musicfest, a two-day celebration of music and culture at Piedmont Park, will not return for 2026. Event organizer J. Carter announced the news via social media on Friday, July 31.

“For 16 years, ONE Musicfest has never been content to just throw another music festival,” the statement reads. “We’ve pushed culture forward, brought generations together, and built something that didn’t exist before we created it.”

The statement continues, “That same commitment to innovation is why we’re pausing ONE Musicfest in 2026. Rather than produce the same festival we’ve done in the past, we’re taking this year to build the next iteration of ONE Musicfest with the same bold vision and a commitment to giving you the very best.”

The Promise For A Better Experience In 2027

Since the first festival in 2010, ONE Musicfest has grown from a small local festival to one of the largest in the Southeast. Over 100,000 music lovers packed Piedmont Park during last year’s trek, featuring performances by Future, Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, and a Dungeon Family reunion.

ONE Musicfest, along with Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash and, most recently, the FIFA World Cup, has made Atlanta a prime destination. With the year-long break, J. Carter and festival organizers are committed to continuing the fest’s tradition of innovation and culture.

“What began with 1,500 music lovers at our very first festival has grown into a homecoming for more than 100,000 people each year,” the statement continues. “That’s because of you. We never take that for granted.”

“We’re spending this year reimagining what’s next. New experiences, new energy, new ideas worthy of what this community has built together. To every artist, fan, and supporter who made ONE Musicfest what it is: thank you.”

The statement closes, “This next era starts now. See you in 2027.”

ONE Musicfest Is Taking A Break This Year was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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ONE Musicfest Is Taking A Break This Year

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