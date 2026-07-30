Source: Danessa Myricks Beauty / Danessa Myricks Beauty

Leo season is officially here. If there was ever a time to lean into your main character energy, this is it. Check out 7 beauty must-haves for Leo season and beyond inside.

Ruled by the sun and symbolized by the lion, the sign of Leo is all about confidence, creativity, bold self-expression, and inspiring everyone around you to shine a little brighter. Even if you are not a Leo, this fiery season encourages all of us to play with our beauty routines, take a few more risks, and embrace products that make us feel radiant from the inside out.

According to Essence, Leo beauty is about showing up fully, boldly, and unapologetically. Meanwhile, Yahoo Shopping notes that Leo season inspires adventure, confidence, and statement-making glam that commands attention.

Whether you are headed to brunch, date night, or simply romanticizing your everyday routine, these beauty essentials deserve a spot in your rotation. Scroll down for the Leo season products you must add to your beauty collection.