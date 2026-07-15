Source: Irkham Khalid / Getty

Health Officials Continue To Investigate The Cyclospora Outbreak

Health officials are continuing to investigate a growing Cyclospora outbreak that’s now affecting more than 30 states.

Michigan has been hit the hardest, reporting more than 2,600 cases, while states including Ohio, New York, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky are also seeing higher-than-normal numbers.

Investigators believe lettuce and other leafy greens may be linked to some of the illnesses, although they’re still working to identify the exact source. Some Taco Bell restaurants in the Detroit area have temporarily removed items like lettuce, cilantro, pico de gallo, and guacamole because of a nationwide recall tied to the investigation.

RELATED | Simone Biles reveals health scare after ‘almost dying’

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, and fatigue—and unlike a typical stomach bug, symptoms can last for weeks if left untreated.

Health experts recommend buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-cut bagged greens when possible, removing the outer leaves, and thoroughly rinsing produce under running water. For vegetables that can be cooked, heating them to at least 158 degrees is the safest way to kill the parasite.

It’s a good reminder that food safety starts long before dinner hits the table.