Was It Random Or Road Rage
Looking For The I-77 Shooter.
Police in Mooresville are trying to find the person who opened fire on another vehicle on I-77 Sunday afternoon.
A man and woman were wounded. The woman’s injuries were critical, so she had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte.
Initial reports indicated the shots came from a red pick-up truck, but police later indicated they don’t have a specific description of the vehicle that the suspect was driving
They’re also trying to determine if the shooter knew the victims, or if it was a case of random road rage.
This is a developing story.
Looking For The I-77 Shooter. was originally published on wbt.com
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