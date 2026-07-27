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Police in Mooresville are trying to find the person who opened fire on another vehicle on I-77 Sunday afternoon.

A man and woman were wounded. The woman’s injuries were critical, so she had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte.

Initial reports indicated the shots came from a red pick-up truck, but police later indicated they don’t have a specific description of the vehicle that the suspect was driving

They’re also trying to determine if the shooter knew the victims, or if it was a case of random road rage.

This is a developing story.

Looking For The I-77 Shooter. was originally published on wbt.com