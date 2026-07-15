U.S. Expands Strikes Against Iran as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

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The U.S. military says it has completed another wave of strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping lanes. According to U.S. Central Command, American fighter jets, drones, and naval vessels targeted missile sites, drone facilities, coastal defense systems, and naval capabilities in an effort to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.

This marks the fifth straight day of U.S. military strikes. President Donald Trump says the campaign will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table, warning that future targets could include critical infrastructure like power plants and bridges.

Iran has responded by launching drones and missiles toward U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait, further raising tensions across the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the conflict. Roughly one out of every five barrels of oil traded globally passes through that narrow waterway, making it critical to the world’s energy supply.