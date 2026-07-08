Listen Live
Close
Sports

Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry Clash Over FIFA's Balogun Decision

Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry Clash Over FIFA's Balogun Decision After USMNT Exit

The FOX Sports analysts sparred over FIFA's controversial decision to reinstate Folarin Balogun ahead of the United States' Round-of-16 loss to Belgium.

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fox Sports Broadcast Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Alexi Lalas’ on-air sparring with Zlatan Ibrahimović has become one of the unexpected storylines of FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But after the United States men’s national team’s 4-1 Round-of-16 loss to Belgium on Monday, Lalas found himself in another heated exchange—this time with Thierry Henry.

The debate centered on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who was given a debatable red card during the Americans’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The dismissal initially triggered an automatic suspension for the Belgium match before Trump allegedly made a phone call and FIFA reversed course allowing Balogun to play, a decision that immediately sparked controversy, Newsweek reports.

During FOX’s postgame coverage, Henry said he never believed Balogun deserved the red card but argued FIFA shouldn’t have overturned the suspension.

Lalas quickly challenged that position, repeatedly asking why rescinding the ban was “not right.” Henry insisted the reversal was unfair and suggested it only motivated Belgium.

Lalas then pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo, whose suspension from a World Cup qualifying red card was deferred by FIFA so he wouldn’t miss the tournament.

“So Ronaldo shouldn’t have played in the World Cup either, then?” Lalas asked.

“You say whatever you want to say,” Henry responded. “I’m talking about the Balogun situation.”

As Henry tried to move the conversation forward, Lalas continued pressing the issue while host Rebecca Lowe attempted to keep the discussion on track. Ibrahimović mostly watched the exchange unfold without jumping in.

Earlier that day, Lalas doubled down on his stance during an appearance on FOX & Friends, saying “America stood up for itself” by fighting to make Balogun available and embracing a “U.S. against the world” mentality.

In the end, the controversy proved irrelevant on the field. Belgium comfortably dispatched the Americans 4-1, eliminating the USMNT from the tournament and extending the nation’s long drought against the Red Devils.

See social media’s reaction to the interaction below.

Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry Clash Over FIFA's Balogun Decision After USMNT Exit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Praise Charlotte

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Earn, Learn, Act, and Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Recent
11 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

North Carolina Ranked #2 State for Business 2026

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Charlotte’s Heat Wave has done Damage

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

That Time Again, Bus Drivers are Needed

Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Kiyah Wright Brings Muze Hair To Hip Hop Beauty, Drops Major Gems

15 Items
Movies  |  Keenan Higgins

15 Classic Black-Led Disney Channel Original Movies

5:08
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Judge Melody Armstrong Breaks Down Key Supreme Court Rulings

11 Items
Culture  |  Sammy Approved

Passport, Please! 10 Black Cultural Experiences That Deserve A Spot On Your Summer Bucket List

News  |  Zack Linly

Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close