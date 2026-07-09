Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

With the first day of school just weeks away, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is ramping up efforts to hire 150 school bus drivers before students return to the classroom.

District leaders say filling those positions is critical to providing reliable transportation for thousands of students across Mecklenburg County. CMS has been hosting hiring events, offering paid training and promoting competitive pay and benefits in hopes of attracting qualified drivers before the new school year begins.

School officials say having enough drivers on the road helps reduce delays, improve on-time arrivals and ensure students have a safe trip to and from school each day. Transportation has remained one of the district’s biggest staffing challenges in recent years, but leaders say they are encouraged by the number of applicants and are continuing to recruit aggressively.

Parents are encouraged to stay informed about bus routes and transportation updates as the district finalizes schedules ahead of opening day.

CMS says anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can apply through the district’s careers website and complete the required training before the school year begins.

That Time Again, Bus Drivers are Needed was originally published on 1053rnb.com