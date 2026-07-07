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Andrew Gillum Arrested On Drug Charges In Alabama

Ex-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Arrested On Drug Charges In Alabama

Andrew Gillum, 46, was taken into custody on July 2 and charged with "Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd."

Published on July 7, 2026

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Source: John Nacion / Getty

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is reportedly back in legal trouble, having been arrested in Alabama last week on charges related to drug possession.

According to WCTV Eyewitness News, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster indicates that Gillum, 46, was taken into custody on July 2 and charged with “Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.” Jail records also show he was released the next day.

The Washington Post reported that police in Daphne, Alabama, stopped Gillum for “erratic driving” last Thursday and saw a glass pipe on the center console of his vehicle, according to Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby. Officers also reportedly found several rolled “marijuana cigarettes” and three packages that tested positive for methamphetamine in Gillum’s car.

In 2020, Gillum was found unresponsive and intoxicated inside a Miami hotel room with another man who was reportedly a male escort in the Miami area. The following week, the ex-mayor announced he was going to rehab for alcohol abuse. This, of course, wouldn’t be his last public scandal.

In 2022, the Black Democrat who came dangerously close to defeating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial race was indicted on 19 federal charges connected to campaign contribution fraud before and during that race. The next year, he was found not guilty of lying to the FBI, and the remaining 18 charges against him were ultimately dropped.

So, yeah, it has been a rocky road for Gillum — who is currently the co-host of the Native Land Pod podcast, which won an NAACP Image Award in 2025 — but the former mayor and FAMU alum has a way of bouncing back, and hopefully he will again this time around.

It’s unclear when he is due back in court to answer for the charges against him.

SEE ALSO:

Andrew Gillum, Wife, Open Up To Tamron Hall

Andrew Gillum Says He Identifies As ‘Bisexual’

Ex-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Arrested On Drug Charges In Alabama was originally published on newsone.com

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