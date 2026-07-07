Listen Live
Close
Politics

NAACP To Spend More On Midterms Than Any Other Election

NAACP To Spend More On Midterms Than Any Other Election In History

The NAACP cited the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the Voting Rights Act as one of the key motivators for its record spending ahead of the midterms.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Civil Rights Battlegrounds Await Culmination Of Historic Election
Source: Mario Tama / Getty

From attempts to disenfranchise Black voters to giving AI companies free rein to pollute low-income Black neighborhoods, President Donald Trump’s second term has seen pronounced, overt attacks on the Black community. So it should come as no surprise that the NAACP has announced that it will spend more on the upcoming midterms than in any other election in its history. 

The Hill reports that the NAACP plans to invest $20 million in its get-out-the-vote campaign. The decision was spurred by the Supreme Court’s decision to gut Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which was designed to prevent racial gerrymandering. That decision has led states such as Tennessee and Louisiana to pass new congressional maps that eliminate majority-Black districts. While Alabama tried to pass a new map that was previously found to be racially gerrymandered, a panel of federal judges found that it was still racially gerrymandered under the new map. 

So it’s abundantly clear that the GOP is doing everything it can to disenfranchise the Black community, which makes the NAACP’s efforts all the more necessary. 

“By turning out the vote, we can all help put an end to Donald Trump’s assaults on our communities and the rights we’ve secured through immense struggle and begin to build a future that actually serves our needs — from having accessible health care, affordable housing, and getting a good education,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement to NBC News.

Johnson added that the campaign will include 20,000 volunteers and focus on 33 congressional districts across 14 states. The goal is to reach 6.5 million Black voters across radio ads and other means. The effort is intended to target infrequent voters to maximize turnout in places where Black voter power is under attack. 

The NAACP understood the stakes of this year’s midterms before the Supreme Court undermined the Black vote. The NAACP began a series of town halls last year as part of a voter outreach effort in the lead-up to the midterms, and has called on Black athletes to boycott colleges in states that have passed maps to undermine Black voting power.

In addition to its voter outreach efforts, the NAACP has regularly fought back against the Trump administration and its allies in court. Last week, a federal judge sided with the NAACP in a case against the United States Postal Service (USPS). The case focused on a proposed rule that would’ve required postal workers to verify mail-in ballots with a list of approved voters provided by the federal government. 

The NAACP also filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI over data centers throughout the Memphis area. The suit claimed that xAI’s data centers are operating 27 gas turbines “without an air permit or regard for the health and safety of people living nearby.” xAI responded to that lawsuit by nearly doubling the number of gas turbines at its Memphis data centers, undoubtedly encouraged by the Department of Justice intervening in the case on its behalf. 

So yeah. The federal government is blatantly attacking Black communities under Trump, but thankfully, the NAACP has been doing its best to counterpunch whenever possible. 

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Town Halls Aim To Mobilize Black Voters For Midterms

Federal Judge Sides With NAACP In Mail-In Voting Lawsuit

NAACP To Spend More On Midterms Than Any Other Election In History was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Charlotte

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Trump Will Give White Supremacist Gift Bags To South African Refugees

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Recent
63 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

NBA Star values the City More Than Ever Now!

3 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Ultimate Summer Sports Calendar For Black Sports Fans

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Federal Judge Rules Trump Pardons Don’t Apply To Pipe Bomb Suspect

Crime  |  Keenan Higgins

No Man Of God: Chicago Deacon Charged In Murder Of Mom To His 5 Kids

3:23
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Money Monday | Keys to Building Generational Wealth

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

NAACP To Spend More On Midterms Than Any Other Election In History

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close