Legionnaires Disease NYC: What To Know
In New York City: 10 Things To Know About The Ongoing Outbreak
- Multiple Legionnaires' cases confirmed in NYC neighborhoods, with no deaths reported so far
Health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases after 18 people were diagnosed across two Upper East Side neighborhoods in New York City. Here’s what you need to know about the outbreak, who is at risk, and what authorities are saying as the investigation continues.
1. A cluster of cases has been confirmed in Manhattan.
Health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease after 18 people were diagnosed in two Upper East Side neighborhoods in New York City.
2. The outbreak is centered in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.
According to the New York City Department of Health, cases have been identified in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville, including ZIP codes 10028, 10128, and 10075.
3. No deaths have been reported so far.
Officials said there have been no deaths linked to the outbreak as of July 5. The first two cases in the cluster were identified on July 2.
4. Officials say this is not a plumbing issue.
5. Cooling towers are being tested as a possible source.
Health officials are testing water from cooling towers across the affected area after past outbreaks have been linked to Legionella bacteria spreading through contaminated mist from these systems, according to ABC 7 New York.
6. A major health alert has been issued.
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin told ABC 7 New York that anyone who lives, works, or has visited the area since late June should seek medical care if they develop symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.
7. Symptoms should not be ignored.
Officials are urging anyone in or who has recently been in the area experiencing flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, or shortness of breath, to contact a healthcare provider immediately. Those who need help finding medical care, regardless of immigration or insurance status, can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC (844-692-4692).
8. The disease spreads through water mist—not person-to-person contact.
Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria found in warm water and is contracted by inhaling contaminated water droplets. It is not contagious and cannot be spread through drinking water or air conditioning. Health officials said that when multiple cases appear within a neighborhood, common sources of exposure often include cooling towers, hot tubs and spray fountains.
By contrast, clusters involving residents of the same building are more commonly linked to a building’s hot water plumbing system, where contaminated water mist can be inhaled while showering. If two or more confirmed cases are associated with the same building and shared hot water system within a 12-month period, the Health Department conducts a building evaluation.
9. Certain groups are at higher risk.
People most at risk include adults 50 and older, smokers or vapers, those with chronic lung disease, and individuals with weakened immune systems or taking immune-suppressing medications.
10. The investigation is ongoing and prevention is key.
The Health Department continues to investigate the source of the outbreak. Building owners are required to regularly maintain and test cooling towers, as proper water system maintenance is the primary way to prevent Legionnaires’ disease.
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In New York City: 10 Things To Know About The Ongoing Outbreak was originally published on newsone.com