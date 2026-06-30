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Zendaya Catches Us In Her Web With Her 'Spiderman' Press Tour Style

Zendaya Catches Us In Her Web With Her ‘Spiderman’ Press Tour Style

From fashion-forward film-inspired looks to coordinated newlywed moments with Tom Holland, Zendaya is proving that no one does promotional style like she does.

Published on June 30, 2026

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  • Zendaya's wardrobe steals the spotlight, featuring designer pieces with Spider-Man-inspired details.
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland's newlywed appearances complement each other, oozing style and elegance.
  • Zendaya's fashion choices during the press tour demonstrate her status as a leading style icon.
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Zendaya style Spiderman promo trail
Source: Zendaya style Spiderman promo trail

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s Zendaya turning a press tour into a fashion spectacle. The Emmy-winning actress has once again reminded us why she’s one of Hollywood’s most influential style stars while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Long before the cameras start rolling, the girls are refreshing their timelines to see what she’ll wear next and somehow, she still manages to exceed every expectation. Whether she’s serving archival couture, sleek tailoring, or playful “method dressing” that subtly nods to the film she’s promoting, Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, continue to prove they’re one of fashion’s most unstoppable dynamic duos.

This press tour feels even more special because it’s also giving fans rare glimpses into her newlywed era with fellow Spider-Man star Tom Holland. After years of fiercely protecting their relationship, Holland recently confirmed that the pair quietly tied the knot, and while they’re still keeping their private life exactly that…private, their coordinated appearances have become one of the tour’s biggest highlights. Rather than competing for the spotlight, the couple effortlessly complements one another, serving polished, fashion-forward moments that have the internet swooning just as much as the movie itself.

Zendaya’s Latest Press Tour Looks Deserve a Standing Ovation

Of course, the real star of every stop has been Zendaya’s wardrobe. From opulent designer pieces and dramatic silhouettes to subtle Spider-Man-inspired details woven into her outfits, she’s once again proving that no one does a press tour quite like she does. Below, we’re breaking down every unforgettable look from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour.

Let’s get into this style masterclass!

1. John Galliano Gown

Zendaya looked like she stepped straight out of the night sky in a dreamy blue gown adorned with celestial prints. The backless silhouette was elevated by a cascading crystal body chain that mimicked a spider’s web, making this one of the tour’s most enchanting fashion moments.

2. Versace

Zendaya leaned into playful method dressing in Rome, rocking a sparkling red-and-blue crop top and matching mini skirt that paid homage to Spider-Man’s signature colors.

3. Giorgio Armani

For the Italian premiere, Zendaya turned to archival Giorgio Armani, wearing a sheer, beaded gown intricately designed to resemble a spider’s web. Styled with a sleek finger-wave pixie and Tiffany & Co. jewels, the vintage look was glamorous and perfectly on theme.

4. Custom Louis Vuitton

Zendaya served edge in a custom black leather Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a sculptural bralette and dramatic floor-length skirt.

5. Alexander McQueen

One of the tour’s standout looks featured a sheer Alexander McQueen mini dress embroidered with delicate detailing beneath a dramatic textured black coat.

6. Ernesto Naranjo

Zendaya lit up Spain in a fiery red Ernesto Naranjo halter dress that hugged her frame beautifully. Paired with matching pumps and sleek styling, the monochromatic look was simple and striking.

7. Louis Vuitton

For Amsterdam, Zendaya opted for a polished Louis Vuitton look featuring a structured black jacket embellished with shimmering silver beading and a bold red mini skirt. The playful silhouette was a balance between sophisticated and youthful.

8. Christian Cowan

Zendaya kicked off the tour in Madrid wearing a sleek black Christian Cowan dress with a sculpted corset bodice and dramatic fringe hem.

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Zendaya Catches Us In Her Web With Her ‘Spiderman’ Press Tour Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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