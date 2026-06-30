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10-Year-Old Child Charged With Murder Of 7-Month-Old Baby

10-Year-Old Child Charged With Murder Of 7-Month-Old Baby In St. Louis

The infant's father, 19-year-old Ca’Marion Pawnell, is also facing charges related to the shooting, including second-degree felony murder.

Published on June 30, 2026

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A close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

A 10-year-old boy in St. Louis has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old infant, which took place on Monday afternoon.

It’s a tragedy that marks the defendant, whose identity has not been released, as the youngest person in Missouri’s history to be charged with murder, according to First Alert 4. The victim, 7-month-old Kiyomi Parker, was reportedly shot and killed in the 8400 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. While no details regarding the circumstances in which a preteen allegedly shot and killed a baby, reportedly his niece, court documents revealed that the infant’s father, 19-year-old Ca’Marion Pawnell, was also arrested and is being charged with one count of second-degree, felony murder, one count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

22nd Judicial Circuit spokesman Joel Currier released the following statement regarding the charges against the child.

“The 22nd Judicial Circuit’s Juvenile Division has charged a 10-year-old male with first-degree murder in the June 26, 2026, shooting death of the juvenile’s 7-month-old niece. The 10-year-old was also ordered to be placed in the protective custody of Missouri Children’s Division and is currently at a hospital where he is being psychiatrically evaluated.

As he is under 12 years old, the juvenile will not be subject to certification proceedings and therefore cannot be certified to be tried as an adult. The Missouri State Legislature enacted section 211.071 RSMo, which states that juveniles 12 years of age and older can only be certified as adults for specific serious or dangerous felonies, while juveniles under the age of 12 cannot be prosecuted as adults for any reason. Therefore, the murder allegations pending in the juvenile’s case must be proceeded on exclusively within the Juvenile Court.

The St. Louis Family Court-Juvenile Division’s mission is to administer justice with compassion, dignity and respect while promoting child protection, safe communities and youth competency while holding youths accountable, repairing harm to victims and strengthening families.”

NewsOne will update this story as it develops.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Black Boy During Reported Shoplifting Incident

2-Year-Old Boy, 2 Women Shot Dead In Jackson, Mississippi

10-Year-Old Child Charged With Murder Of 7-Month-Old Baby In St. Louis was originally published on newsone.com

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