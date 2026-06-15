The Power Of Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Reconnecting When Marriage Feels Like Roommates

Small, consistent physical contact helps thaw emotional distance in long-term relationships.

Honest, ego-free conversations and shared prayer can rebuild connection after years of neglect.

Intentional effort, not just time, is needed to rekindle love and prevent relationships from drifting apart.

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Reconnecting When Love Feels Dormant

Love’s Real Power To Heal

In this Love Talk on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica focuses on the real power of love to hold, help, heal, and nurture people back to wholeness. She notes that many relationships today feel fractured, with couples drifting apart even while staying together. Over the weekend, her church hosted a “Chat and Chew” where couples sat poolside and asked honest questions about life, love, and commitment. One question hit hard: “What do you do when you’ve been married 35 years, but you’re basically just roommates?”

From Roommates To Reconnection

Erica shares that the advice offered at the event started with small but intentional steps. Before rushing back into full intimacy, couples can rebuild closeness through simple, consistent touches. That includes holding hands, hugging, and light physical contact that quietly says, “You still matter to me.” These gestures may seem minor, but they help thaw emotional distance and remind spouses they are still connected.

Talk, Pray, And Make Space Again

Beyond touch, Erica stresses the need to pray together and make room again for healthy conversation. In many long‑term marriages that feel like roommate situations, the talking has stopped and no one seems to care enough to restart it. That silence allows problems to deepen. Erica encourages couples to ask God to move ego and pride out of the way so they can sit down and speak honestly. She says relationships rarely “just fall apart”—they are ignored and neglected until hope and faith in the relationship disappear.

Fighting Neglect With Intentional Love

Even so, Erica insists the power of love is still strong enough to hold marriages together when couples choose to engage. She urges spouses to spend intentional time talking and praying, with the goal of getting back on the same page. If that requires spiritual preparation, she suggests fasting for a few days and taking time to prepare mentally for tough conversations. Erica even recommends using blessed oil to cover the home, the mind, and the marriage in prayer while couples do the hard work of reconnection.

Choosing To Do The Work It Takes

Erica closes by praying that listeners will stay happy, healthy, and in love. She does not want couples to settle for living as roommates after years together. Instead, she calls them to lean into the work it takes to reconnect, rebuild, and let love do what God designed it to do—hold them together and make them whole.

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The Power Of Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Reconnecting When Marriage Feels Like Roommates was originally published on getuperica.com