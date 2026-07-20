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The Story Behind Billboard's First Chart

Before the No. 1 Gospel Hits: The Story Behind Billboard’s First Chart

Published on July 20, 2026

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Charlie Puth In Concert - New York, NY
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On this day in 1940, Billboard published its first national music chart, creating the first reliable way to measure what Americans were actually buying. The inaugural No. 1 song was “I’ll Never Smile Again” by Tommy Dorsey featuring a young Frank Sinatra.

That simple chart would eventually change the music industry forever – including gospel music.

Over the years, artists like Shirley Caesar, The Winans, Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Cece Winans, Mary Mary, and Kirk Franklin have all made Billboard history. One of the biggest milestones in Billboard gospel history came in 1993, when Kirk Franklin and the Family became the first debut gospel album to earn platinum certification, helping usher contemporary gospel into the mainstream.

So every time we celebrate a Billboard No. 1, we’re celebrating a tradition that began more than 85 years ago—and one that gospel music has helped shape ever since.

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