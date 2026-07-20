FDA Says Taylor Farms Lettuce Cyclospora Test Was a False Positive

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Here’s some good news for salad lovers. The Food and Drug Administration says a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms that initially tested positive for the Cyclospora parasite was actually a false positive.

After taking a closer look, FDA laboratory experts determined the original test did not show real contamination, and the result has now been withdrawn. The agency now says it has not confirmed any Cyclospora illnesses linked to Taylor Farms lettuce products.

Cyclospora testing is extremely complicated, so health officials say it’s important to verify results before drawing conclusions.The broader investigation into Cyclospora illnesses is still ongoing, and officials continue working to identify the source of infections reported in multiple states.

So while it’s always smart to wash fresh produce thoroughly and follow food safety guidance, this update means consumers don’t need to avoid Taylor Farms lettuce based on that initial test.

Science sometimes means correcting the record – which is good news for everyone.