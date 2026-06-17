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Trump Ballroom Now To Cost $600M, Not $400M: Report

According to a bombshell Washington Post report, President Donald Trump's lavish ballroom project is expected to cost $600 million.

Published on June 17, 2026

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White House East Wing Ballroom Addition Construction

President Donald Trump promised that the ballroom project he announced nearly a year ago would not cost taxpayers and would cost only $400 million. A new bombshell report reveals that the costs were actually higher than listed, adding that taxpayers would foot half the bill.

The Washington Post published a report on Tuesday (June 16) that highlighted an internal cost estimate document from March that notes that President Trump’s lavish ballroom and bunker project ballooned to $600 million. Half of that figure was made up from tax funds.

What is alarming is that Trump promised that the new ballroom and bunker would be fully funded by private donors. However, Maryland-based company Clark Construction issued six estimates in the months after the July 2025 announcement of the ballroom that stated the new number. That internal report also pointed to the project being supported fully by public funds.

The White House gave a statement in an inquiry about the new costs that “generous American patriots” are contributing to the $400 million price tag, choosing to sidestep the estimates made by Clark Construction.

“The East Wing Modernization Project is inextricably tied to the security of the President, the White House grounds and the certain security infrastructure assets,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “The press release announcing the construction of the ballroom highlighted coordination with the White House Military Office and the United States Secret Service regarding design features and planning.”

“President Trump and generous American patriots are funding the ballroom to the tune of approximately $400 million, which will be a secure and appropriate venue for Presidents for generations to come,” Ingle continued. “The events over the weekend and the foiled attempted attack on the historic UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House proves exactly why the East Wing Modernization Project is severely needed for large scale events, which include drone proof structures and drone ports among other critical security enhancements.”

Photo: Getty

Trump Ballroom Now To Cost $600M, Not $400M: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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