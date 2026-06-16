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NJ Cops Arrest Black Man For Wearing A Hoodie

NJ Cops Arrest Black Man After Pulling Him Over For Wearing A Hoodie

Jamaal Holmes, a 34-year-old resident of Jackson Township, claims officers stopped him on June 2 for wearing a red hoodie while driving.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Source: Photo courtesy of News 12 / Jamaal Holmes.

A New Jersey man says he was unfairly targeted by police during a traffic stop that he believes was motivated by racial bias. Jamaal Holmes, a 34-year-old resident of Jackson Township, claims officers stopped him on June 2 after noticing he was wearing a red hoodie while driving. Speaking to News 12 in an interview published on June 11, Holmes said he was on his way to pick up his son when he noticed a police vehicle following him shortly after he left his apartment complex.

Jamaal Holmes’ Hoodie Incident: What Happened?

According to Holmes, officers continued to trail him before eventually pulling him over in a nearby shopping plaza. Confused about the reason for the stop, Holmes questioned the officers, who initially cited his appearance and behavior as the cause for their concern.

“I was a little concerned. It looked like you were reaching down just like hiding your face,” one of the officers said in the four-minute video of the encounter, which Holmes recorded on his cellphone. “You’re wearing a sweatshirt in 80-degree weather.”

Holmes immediately challenged the explanation, expressing frustration over what he believed were assumptions being made about him.

“So, you’re trying to say I look suspicious walking out of my own apartment. Why? Because I’m Black and it’s 80-degree weather?”

As the encounter continued, officers provided an additional reason for the stop. More than two minutes into the interaction, police informed Holmes that his vehicle’s inspection had expired.

Holmes told the officers that he was aware of his rights and refused to exit the vehicle. Within a matter of seconds, the situation quickly escalated. Officers forcibly removed Holmes from the car and placed him under arrest. Video from the incident captured Holmes protesting as officers took him into custody.

“Yo, why are you grabbing me, bro? Why are you ripping my papers?” he shouts as officers apprehend him.

Holmes said he was transported to police headquarters and released a short time later. However, he did receive “summonses for obstruction and resisting arrest, along with a ticket for an expired inspection sticker,” the New York Post reported.

Since the incident, he firmly believes that the stop was racially motivated and says the experience has left him deeply concerned about how people of color are treated by law enforcement.

“When young white people wear hoods, they don’t get called suspicious. But as soon as a young Black man is wearing a hood, it’s suspicious. I have a son and he is Hispanic and Black. So, if this is going to happen to me in 2026, I can only imagine what’s going to happen to him. That’s what really disturbs me,” the frustrated father said as he became emotional.

The Jackson police chief acknowledged the incident and the viral video, telling News 12, “Preliminary investigation shows the stop was lawful, the arrest was lawful, and officer actions are under investigation.”

SEE MORE: 

Mother Demands Justice After Indianapolis Cop Threatens To ‘Kill’ Black Teen During Traffic Stop

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

NJ Cops Arrest Black Man After Pulling Him Over For Wearing A Hoodie was originally published on newsone.com

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