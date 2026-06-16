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Black Music Month

10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist

Expand your musical horizons with 10 remarkable Black queer creatives whose powerful voices and innovative tracks are must-listens.

Published on June 16, 2026

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  • Black LGBTQ+ artists are openly expressing their sexuality through their art and music
  • Diverse Black queer musicians are gaining recognition and success in the industry
  • The article highlights 10 talented Black queer artists across different music styles
Three portraits of Black individuals wearing stylish outfits against colorful backgrounds.
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Ranging from top 40 pop to the sickest rap bars in hip hop, Black queer artists are forging their own lane in music. Long gone are the days of sexuality being hidden behind the scenes, as members of the LGBTQ+ community are living out loud with their artistry.

Black music has always featured queer voices, even when you didn’t know it. As June celebrates both Black Music Month and Pride Month, we are highlighting both emerging and solidified artists alike. Here is a list of songs by Black queer artists you need to add to your newest playlist.

TRENDING STORY: Gorgeous Girls: Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Captivating Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade

TRENDING STORY: Black And Proud: 12 LGBTQIA+ Influencers Redefining The Culture

1. Destin Conrad

From Vine stardom to the music studio, Destin Conrad is now holding down a new class of male R&B voices.

2. Avery Wilson

Avery Wilson is one of the premier vocalists of this era. Period. From breaking out on The Voice to getting Broadway shine in the revival of The Wiz, he is the epitome of “the mic is on”.

3. Derrick Lumière

Breaking the rules of masculinity in hip hop, Derrick Lumière is bubbling across social media with his slick bars and even sexier persona.

4. Durand Bernarr

A voice and a Grammy; Durand Bernarr is breaking glass ceilings for Black queer artists. He is in a class of his own with his unique approach to soul and R&B music.

RELATED STORY: R&B Royalty Link Up! Kehlani Taps Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr For Summer 2026 Tour

5. Jozzy

Her long list of songwriting credits have put her in a position to win, but Jozzy’s cool take on new R&B is what’s keeping her on your playlists.

6. Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope isn’t being boxed in. He is serving talent on stage, on screen and on in the studio. The category is triple threat.

7. Keiynan Lonsdale

Balancing an acting and music career can’t be easy, but Keiynan has worked hard to go from down under to pumping out pop songs worthy of your playlist.

8. Cat Burns

Even across the pond Black queer artists are doing their big one. Cat has been putting on for the ladies in more ways than one since her emergence in the singer-songwriter space.

9. Tayla Parx

Tayla Parx went from child star to hit maker in the blink of an eye. Somehow, she still found time to make some bangers of her own.

10. Julian King

The boys are falling in love in Philly, and Julian King is giving them a soundtrack to spill their hearts to.

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10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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