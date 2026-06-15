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Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win

Caniacs Unite: Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win

Published on June 15, 2026

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions once again, and fans across North Carolina’s Triangle region celebrated deep into the night after the franchise captured its second title and first since 2006.

The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night, clinching the championship behind goals from Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers. Goaltender Brandon Bussi recorded a shutout, while captain Jordan Staal was named winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoffs’ most valuable player.

As the final seconds ticked away, celebrations erupted across Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Fans packed sports bars, neighborhood watch parties and downtown gathering spots, many waving team flags and chanting “Let’s Go Canes” as car horns echoed through the streets.

The championship marks a milestone for a franchise that has become one of the region’s most popular sports teams. Under coach Rod Brind’Amour, who captained Carolina to its 2006 Stanley Cup title and now adds a championship as head coach, the Hurricanes completed a dominant postseason run and brought hockey’s biggest prize back to Raleigh.

Keep scrolling to see the “Caniacs” across the Triangle celebrating this phenomenal win.

Caniacs Unite: Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win was originally published on foxync.com

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