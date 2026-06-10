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Raleigh's MLB Dream Gains Momentum

Raleigh’s MLB Dream Gains Momentum as Investors Rally Behind Bid

Published on June 10, 2026

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Aerial over Durham, North Carolina
Source: Ryan Herron / Getty

The possibility of Major League Baseball coming to Raleigh is gaining new momentum as prominent investors express interest in bringing an expansion franchise to North Carolina’s capital city.

Billionaire sports investor Marc Lasry recently joined the conversation, saying he wants to be involved in a future MLB team in Raleigh. 

Lasry, whose Avenue Sports Fund owns stakes in several professional sports organizations, cited the Triangle’s rapid growth and strong economic outlook as key reasons for his interest.

Major League Baseball currently has 30 teams, but Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that expansion to 32 franchises remains a goal before he retires later this decade. 

Several cities, including Nashville, Portland and Salt Lake City, are expected to compete for any future expansion opportunities. Raleigh is increasingly being mentioned among the contenders.

The Triangle region offers several advantages. Raleigh is part of one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, fueled by growth in technology, health care and higher education. The region is also home to a strong baseball tradition. 

The Durham Bulls, one of Minor League Baseball’s most recognizable franchises, have drawn fans for decades and helped cultivate a loyal baseball audience.

Securing an MLB franchise would require significant investment, including plans for a modern stadium and support from local businesses and government leaders. Expansion fees and construction costs could total billions of dollars.

Although no formal expansion timeline has been announced, optimism surrounding Raleigh’s bid continues to grow. Supporters believe the region’s expanding population, economic strength and increasing national profile make it a strong candidate for Major League Baseball.

For now, Raleigh remains a hopeful contender, but the growing interest from major investors suggests the city’s baseball ambitions may be more realistic than ever.

Raleigh’s MLB Dream Gains Momentum as Investors Rally Behind Bid was originally published on foxync.com

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