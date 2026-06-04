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Shaq Teams Up With Archie Comics For New Black Pirate Saga

Shaquille O’Neal Teams Up With Archie Comics For A Story On A Legendary Black Pirate

The NBA Hall of Famer is bringing the legend of Black Caesar to life in a new comic book series that blends African royalty, slavery, piracy and the fight for freedom.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Shaquille O'Neal In Poland.
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is adding another title to his already lengthy résumé: comic book creator.

The Hall of Fame basketball star has partnered with Archie Comics to develop Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar a new comic book series inspired by the legendary West African pirate whose story has been passed down through folklore for generations.

According to Variety, the project will be written by acclaimed comic book writer Stephanie Williams, with artwork provided by Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Sky-Tiger. Together, the creative team aims to reimagine the tale of Black Caesar as an action-packed historical epic centered on survival, resistance and liberation.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows an African king whose life is shattered when he is captured and forced into slavery. Stripped of his kingdom and separated from the woman he loves, he embarks on a perilous journey that ultimately transforms him into a feared pirate in the Caribbean. Along the way, he discovers that freedom is not given—it must be fought for.

“Growing up I always loved stories about warriors who refused to quit,” O’Neal said in a statement announcing the project. “Black Caesar starts as a king, loses everything, and takes his freedom back on his own terms. That’s the kind of story I want to help tell.”

O’Neal said the series is designed not only to entertain readers but also to spark deeper conversations about resilience, identity and power. He added that collaborating with Archie Comics, a publisher he has admired for years, made the project even more meaningful.

Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater praised the partnership, calling it a unique collaboration between two pop-culture institutions. Goldwater said O’Neal’s creative vision, combined with the publisher’s storytelling legacy, has the potential to make “Vengeance Unchained” one of the year’s most talked-about comic releases.

Best known for publishing the long-running Archie series and beloved titles such as Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Josie and the Pussycats, Archie Comics is venturing into new territory with the historical adventure series.

Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar is scheduled to arrive in comic shops later this year. The project is being overseen by Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Matthew Gross through O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions and Authentic Studios.

RELATED: DUNKMAN: Everything We Know About Shaq’s Professional Dunk League

Shaquille O’Neal Teams Up With Archie Comics For A Story On A Legendary Black Pirate was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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