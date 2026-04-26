California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner
California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting
WASHINGTON –Authorities identified the man who fired shots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California.
Officers took him into custody after the shooting began near the event’s security screening area just after 8:30 p.m.
Investigators say Allen put together a long firearm in a lightly monitored area near a terrace-level entrance before moving toward the ballroom and firing shots.
A volunteer at the event said Allen was in a storage area near the entrance where bar carts were kept and said there was little security in that space. The volunteer said Allen pulled a long weapon from a bag.
After shots were fired, people inside the venue took cover under tables.
President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that law enforcement arrested the suspect quickly. He also said a Secret Service agent was shot at close range and is expected to recover.
California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting was originally published on wibc.com