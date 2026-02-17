Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 17, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. Today’s news covers the passing of a civil rights icon, a significant legal victory for historical truth, the real birthplace of Mardi Gras, and a rising star in winter sports.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
The Passing of a Civil Rights Icon
The nation and the world mourn the loss of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, a monumental figure in the fight for civil rights and political empowerment, who passed away at 84. Rising from his position as a trusted aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson became a powerful force for change. He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to social justice and economic parity. His two historic presidential campaigns in the 1980s shattered barriers and inspired a new generation of Black political leaders, fundamentally altering the landscape of American politics. Rev. Jackson’s legacy is one of relentless advocacy, from negotiating the release of American hostages abroad to championing the rights of the voiceless. His life’s work serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one dedicated individual can have on the world.
A Legal Victory for Historical Truth
In a victory for the preservation of Black history, a federal judge has ordered the National Park Service to restore exhibits detailing the lives of enslaved people at a historic site in Philadelphia. The judge ruled that the previous administration’s removal of these exhibits was likely unlawful. In a strongly worded decision, Judge Cynthia Roof referenced George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, stating that the government cannot erase historical truths to fit a preferred narrative. This ruling affirms the importance of telling the complete and honest story of our nation’s past, ensuring that the contributions and sacrifices of enslaved African Americans are not forgotten or diminished.
The Real Birthplace of Mardi Gras
As celebrations for Mardi Gras reach their peak today, a friendly rivalry over its origins continues. While New Orleans is globally famous for its massive Carnival festivities, historical records suggest that Mobile, Alabama, is the true American birthplace of the tradition. French explorers first introduced the celebration near the Mississippi River in 1699. However, Mobile’s city records, which date back to 1702, give it the claim to the first organized Mardi Gras celebration in the United States. Regardless of where it started, the cultural significance of Mardi Gras remains a vibrant and cherished tradition in communities across the Gulf Coast.
A Rising Star in Winter Sports
A new trailblazer is emerging in the world of winter sports. Darrell Payne Jr., a former track standout from Baylor University, is training to become the first Black man to represent the United States in the sport of skeleton at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Coaches identified his powerful build as ideal for the high-speed sliding sport. Payne’s transition to the ice has been remarkable. After just one week of training, he secured a second-place finish in the Rookie Push Championship, signaling a promising future. His journey is an inspiring example of athletic versatility and breaking new ground in sports.
