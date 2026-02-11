Jay-Z Bets Big on K-Pop With $500 Million Global Culture Fund

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Jay-Z is planting a flag in the future of K-pop and Korean culture. His investment firm, MarcyPen Capital Partners, has just partnered with South Korea’s Hanwha Asset Management to create a $500 million joint venture fund aimed at helping Korean lifestyle and culture brands go even more global.

The deal was finalized this week during Abu Dhabi Finance Week in Dubai, and together they’ll launch a new investment arm called MarcyPen Asia. Jay-Z’s team will be the majority investor, while Hanwha will help identify up-and-coming companies and manage day-to-day operations.

This comes as Korean culture continues to dominate worldwide with groups like BTS and Blackpink to beauty, fashion, food, and lifestyle brands seeing record growth.

Hanwha’s CEO says this outside investment could help Korean companies scale faster than ever before, while MarcyPen calls South Korea a true “cultural nexus” shaping trends across the globe.

Jay-Z continues to move well beyond music – investing in culture, shaping the business, and building bridges across continents.