Erica Campbell Invites You To Laugh, Cry and Heal

Erica Campbell is putting connection, comedy, and healing right in the same room. In a recent Instagram post, Erica highlighted “Laugh Cry Heal,” pushing tickets and spotlighting an upcoming date — March 7, 2026 — and she tagged collaborators to keep the momentum moving. And this matters right now because folks are hungry for spaces that feel safe and joyful — where you can breathe, release, and be reminded you’re not alone. Erica has always been real about life and faith, so when she says “laugh, cry, heal,” it doesn’t feel like a slogan — it feels like an assignment.

✕