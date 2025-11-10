Government Shutdown Leaves Millions Struggling | Money Monday

Source: R1 Digital / other

As the nation marks Veterans Day, millions of families—many of them military and government workers—are facing serious financial strain from the ongoing government shutdown. On Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, co-host Mr. Griff sat down with financial expert Jini Thornton to unpack the reality behind the headlines and offer practical ways to help those in need.

“This is the longest shutdown in U.S. history,” Jini began, explaining that the closure, which started on October 1, has left millions without paychecks. “Around 750,000 people have been furloughed, and another two million are still working because they’re essential employees—but they’re not getting paid.”

Jini encouraged everyone to take direct action. “People are stepping up in powerful ways,” she said. “Churches, nonprofits, and individuals are checking on families they know personally. It’s about being a gap filler—helping bridge the space between need and resources. If you’ve been fortunate enough not to be affected, this is your time to show up.”

Before wrapping up, Jini offered one final piece of advice for anyone struggling to pay bills right now: “Do not hide,” she urged. “Call everyone you owe—your credit card company, your landlord, your power company—and let them know what’s happening. Communication is key. This isn’t the time to go silent.”

The conversation ended on a hopeful note, with Griff and Jini encouraging listeners to support one another and stay connected during uncertain times.

You can follow Jini Thornton for more financial guidance and updates at @JiniThornton on all platforms.

