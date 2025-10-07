Listen Live
Stop Telling God No | Ericaism

Published on October 7, 2025

Ericaism GUMEC
In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivers a powerful message for everyone directly challenging listeners to examine their obedience to God’s calling. With her signature blend of love and straight talk, Campbell posed a thought-provoking question: “Are you telling God no?”

The segment, titled “Stop Telling God No,” served as a spiritual check-in for the faithful. Campbell passionately discussed the common ways believers ignore divine instruction. Whether it’s a call to forgive someone, serve in the church, be kinder, or step into a ministry, she highlighted how disobedience is essentially telling God “no.” She reminded her audience that while we ask for blessings, favor, and mercy daily, we often hesitate when God has a request for us.


Campbell drew parallels to everyday life, noting how people endure long lines and high prices for concerts or sporting events because of their love for the artist or team. She then asked, “Do you love God enough to endure some of the things that come along with the other people that are in our faith?” She challenged the notion of “church hurt” as a permanent excuse to avoid fellowship, community, and accountability—all essential elements for a strong relationship with God. Using the example of Jesus and his imperfect disciples, she emphasized that God doesn’t call the perfect; He equips those He calls.

The message was clear: stop allowing fear, past hurts, or feelings of inadequacy to be a barrier. If God has called you to it, He has already equipped you for it. The segment was a moving reminder to trust His plan and answer His call with a resounding “yes.”

