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Angel Taylor Opens Up About Faith, Solo Success and New Music

Published on August 24, 2026
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  • Taylor's song is a personal prayer for God to show up in people's lives.
  • After Trin-i-tee 5:7, Taylor overcame doubts about succeeding solo by trusting God's guidance.
  • Collaborating with husband Chris Capehart has been rewarding due to his talent as a writer and producer.
ANGEL TAYLOR
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Angel Taylor is inviting listeners into a deeply personal conversation with God through her latest single, “Show Me Your Wonders.” During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the award-winning gospel vocalist shared the heart behind the song and reflected on how her faith has shaped both her music and her solo career.

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Taylor revealed that the song was written and produced by her husband, Chris Capehart. When he first played it for her, she immediately connected with its message.

“I thought it was amazing,” she said. “Amazing and timely. Perfect for right now, and just what people needed.”

After listeners heard the song, Erica Campbell described it as sounding like a personal prayer, something Taylor said couldn’t be more accurate.

“You called it,” Taylor responded. “That is exactly what it is for me. I feel like it’s a prayer for all of us. I feel like it’s a time that we all need God to aggressively show up in our lives.”

Taylor also reflected on life after Trin-i-tee 5:7, the Grammy-winning gospel group that introduced her powerful voice to audiences around the world. Since launching her solo career, she has celebrated major milestones, including earning a No. 1 gospel single with “Speak.”

Looking back, Taylor admitted she initially questioned whether she could succeed on her own after spending years performing in a group.

“I’ve discovered that God has already placed in me everything that I need to be who He wants me to be,” she said. “When I started on the solo journey, I wondered, ‘Am I going to be able to deliver?’ But what I learned was that I can do whatever it is that God has called me to do because He’s with me.”

The conversation also turned to her creative partnership with Capehart. While Taylor joked that she can be a little difficult in the recording studio when she’s focused on her own ideas, she said collaborating with her husband has been a rewarding experience because of the respect she has for his talent.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“He’s an amazing writer and also a vocal producer,” she said. “It’s a very cool space to be in with him.”

Before wrapping up the interview, Campbell asked Taylor what advice she would give someone who feels nervous about stepping into a new season of life. Taylor encouraged listeners to stay close to God and trust His direction.

“If He’s telling you to do something, then He already equips you to do it,” she said.

Taylor’s latest single, “Show Me Your Wonders,” is available now on streaming platforms, offering a message of hope, faith, and expectation for anyone believing God for something greater.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Angel Taylor Opens Up About Faith, Solo Success and New Music was originally published on getuperica.com

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